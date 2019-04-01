|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Krista Delaney, née Kulle, announces her passing, at her home, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 56. Krista was raised in Northbrook, where she also spent her adult life, teaching at Countryside Day School (formerly, Countryside Montessori School). Krista touched the lives of hundreds of families with her humor, determination and love. She is survived by her loving and devoted partner, Steven Barrett; children, Riley and Rogan Delaney; parents, Franklin and Annette Kulle; sister, Wendy (Gaetano) Calise; brother, Jay Kulle; and niece and four nephews, all of whom loved her dearly. A celebration of her life will be held at Countryside Day School, 1985 Pfingsten Rd., Northbrook, Ill., on Friday, April 5, 7:00–8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of significance to you.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019