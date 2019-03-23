|
nee Booe; Age 54; Devoted wife of Michael; Loving mother of Alexandria, Michael, and Kylie; Proud Nana of Vincent and Dominic; Beloved daughter of the late Ronald and Barbara Booe; Dear sister of Joseph, Steve, late Deborah, Vicky, late Thomas, Barbara, Laura (Phil), late Andrew, Matthew (Laura), and Eric (Denise); Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 23, 2019