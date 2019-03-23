Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Kristen K. Egan

Kristen K. Egan Obituary
nee Booe; Age 54; Devoted wife of Michael; Loving mother of Alexandria, Michael, and Kylie; Proud Nana of Vincent and Dominic; Beloved daughter of the late Ronald and Barbara Booe; Dear sister of Joseph, Steve, late Deborah, Vicky, late Thomas, Barbara, Laura (Phil), late Andrew, Matthew (Laura), and Eric (Denise); Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 23, 2019
