Kristen Nelson
Kris passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at age 79. She is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Karin, son Bill (Kelley), grandchildren Sydney and Bryce, brother David (Diana), and beloved dog Cookie.

Kris was a senior leader of Southwest Women Working Together, and an active member of the University of Chicago Service League. Kris and Bob were patrons of the arts, supporting the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Goodman Theatre for many decades.

Kris loved to garden and made it a priority every spring. She was passionate about reading and regularly read several novels a week. She always looked forward to her beloved neighborhood book club. She loved birding. She was active and enjoyed travelling with her family.

Kris was a dedicated conservationist, educator, and animal lover. She volunteered as a Brookfield Zoo docent for 28 years. She continued to educate the public about wildlife conservation for more than 10 years as a docent at Six Mile Cypress Slough in Florida.

Friends and family will hold a memorial service when it's again safe to gather in a group.

To honor Kris, donations may be made to: Friends of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, 7791 Penzance Blvd., Fort Myers, Florida 33966 or to Brookfield Zoo: https://www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Donate.aspx


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
