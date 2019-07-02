Kristi Shaw Brown, 64, of Kenilworth, Illinois, died at her home in Harbor Springs, Michigan on Saturday, June 29th surrounded by her family.



The Rev. Dr. William Evertsberg will officiate the memorial service at Kenilworth Union Church.



Kristi was born on March 30th, 1955 to Charles Frank Shaw and Eleanor Noreen Tippett Shaw. She grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and graduated with a B.S. from Michigan State University.



With a sense of taste, style and quality she began her career as a fashion buyer in New York City. She later came to Chicago where she was introduced by mutual friends to Kevin Justin Brown. They fell in love and were married for nearly 38 years.



Kristi had the rare qualities of strength and vulnerability. She possessed style and grace, beauty and modesty. She had a memorable smile and was genuinely kind to so many. While very private, if you were her friend, she was fiercely loyal and confidential; she was a true companion for life.



Selfless and modestly wise, she was consistently called upon for advice, judgement and clear thought. A spirited competitor at many sports including tennis, paddle tennis and golf, she loved to enjoy her matches with her friends and family.



Of all her traits and activities there was nothing truly more important than her husband, four children, their spouses and her five grandchildren.



She was a member of Kenilworth Union Church and served on the Women's Board of the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, which became the Keystone Board of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, for 25 years.



Kristi is survived by her husband Kevin; her four children; Alexandra Presy (William) Murphy; Kelsey Shaw (Connor) Lawrie; Kevin Justin "Kage" (Jessica) Brown, Jr.; Eleanor Belle "Nell" Brown. Grandchildren; Charlotte Towne Murphy, William Emmet Murphy, Jr.; Josephine James Murphy, Lake Elliott Lawrie, Gordon Shaw Lawrie. Siblings; Charles Frank Shaw, Jr.; Dr. Karyll Noreen Shaw; Deborah Kay (Stephen) Marquardt.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Kristi Brown to University of Chicago Medicine Cancer Research. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Kristi Brown Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, gifts can be made online by visiting giving.uchicago.edu/kristi-brown.



Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at twelve noon at Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, Illinois. A reception will immediately follow at Shaw's Crab House, 21 East Hubbard, Chicago, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019