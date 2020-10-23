1/1
Kristin Rene Heyler
1977 - 2020
Kristin Rene (Phipps) Heyler, age 43, born September 2, 1977, to William C. Phipps and Patricia A. Garamella passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, following a valiant fight with cholangiocarcinoma. Kris grew up in St. Louis, MO and in her brief but exciting life lived in Australia, Albuquerque, St. Louis, and Chicago while also traveling the world and truly experiencing life to the fullest. Her work colleagues became family and her best friends from college Jenn, Nichol, and Tabby supported her as sisters until the very end.

Preceding her in passing is her father, William Phipps; grandfather, Carl Rutter; grandparents, Phyllis Batten, Dick and Fern Phipps; and beloved aunt, Laura Lee Rutter-Jacques. Grieving her loss are mother, Patricia Garamella; brother, Michael Phipps of Rio Rancho, NM; sister-in-law, LeeAnn Phipps; child of her heart, Lex Heyler; beloved companion, Jonathan Edwards; constant companion, Blur; many cousins she loved with all her heart, the Rutter Clan, the Ward family, and her dear friends in the Heyler Family.

As Kristin fervently supported women's rights and support issues, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in her name be made to "Waypoint Services", an agency dedicated to making meaningful strides in domestic violence, homelessness, and child care. Waypoint can be reached at waypointservices.org. A Memorial Service will be held in Chicago and Albuquerque in the near future and will be announced by her brother on Michael's Facebook page. Please visit our online guest book for Kristin at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
