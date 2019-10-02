Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Garden Cafe
111 E. Higgins Rd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
1949 - 2019
Kristine Harber Obituary
Devoted Daughter of Norene and the late Lester Harber; Dear Sister of Brad and Larry (Margo) Harber; Cherished Aunt of Tim (Katie), Jared, Blake, Corey (Lauren), and Sean (Erin). Cherished cousin and friend of many. A special thank you to "Kris's Village" for all of your unconditional love. A celebration of life to be held Sunday, October 6, at Rose Garden Cafe 111 E. Higgins Rd. Elk Grove Village from 1-4pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Alexian Brothers Medical Center Oncology unit.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
