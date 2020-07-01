Krystallia (Kay) Haldes, nee Pistas, age 96, beloved wife of the late James Haldes, passed peacefully on June 25, 2020 in her Texas home. She was born June 27, 1923 in Lykouria, Greece, daughter of George and Artemis Pistas. She moved to Chicago in 1948 where she raised five children. She was a revered member of the Kalavryta Association; the Association of St. George, Lykouria; and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She is survived by her daughter Tula Haldes, daughter Georgia (Tony) Ligori, son George (Shari) Haldes, son Tom (Kira) Haldes, and daughter Jane (Jon) Lindsey; her grandchildren Jim (Cora) Ligori, Crystal Ligori, Anita Haldes, Krista Haldes, Demitrios Haldes, Tessa Haldes, Nick Haldes, James Haldes Allen, Sarah Maria Allen, Kate Haldes, and Jimmy Haldes; and her great-grandchildren Kaya, Elsie, Francisco, George, and James. She was the loving sister of Spylios, Hariklia, Anthi, Katina, Fotini, John; dear sister-in-law of Anna Pistas; and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on July 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N LaSalle, Chicago, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. COVID-19 restrictions mandate that services are by invitation only. Live streaming is available online at https://annunciationcathedralchicago.org/video. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.