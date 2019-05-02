|
|
Krystyna Kazieczko-Kuszak, 68, of Oak Park. Beloved wife of Jer, who preceeded her in death. Loving mother of Adam (Kristin) and Beth (Tom) Mannix. Cherished grandmother of Keira, Peter, J.J., and Jimmy. Adored daughter of the late Ewdokia and Tadeusz. Dear sister of Sue and the late Irene. Fond aunt of Joshua, Meredith, and Annamarie. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00pm at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home 7319 W. Madison St. Forest Park, IL. Funeral 9:45am Saturday processing to St. Giles Catholic Church where Mass will be held at 10:30am. Interment private. Info: 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019