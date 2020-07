Kurt Davis Mitchell, 67, passed away July 1. A freelance artist and writer, his work graced the pages of the Chicago Reader, Tribune, and Sun-Times among others. He also worked in video game development. In later years he self-published over a dozen comics, graphic novels and anthologies. A service will be held Friday, July 17th at 11:00 am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd, Oak Lawn 60453.Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com