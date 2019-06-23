Proud Schwab Kurt Eppler was a kind and loving gentleman. He loved his Lakeside Montana home of the last 20 years. He was born in Bissingen, Germany, and lived in Toronto and Pennsylvania before settling in Chicago and Lemont, Illinois. Fun loving Kurt high fived everyone at the top of Thunderhead at Blacktail Mountain for 17 years. He was a Master Machinist at the Chicago Tribune for decades. When he became management, he fearlessly retained his Union card during a ten year strike. He fixed everyone's car while teaching how to do it with quiet patience. He was a loving husband to Geraldine Eppler for 48 years; unrelenting in pursuit of her happiness and serenity. He was a devoted Father to me and my late brother Mitch. Preceded in death by his brother Walter, son Mitchell Skilondz, brother-in-law Edmund Brezinski, sister-in-law Teri Brezinski, and nephew Jurgen Eppler (Traudl). He is survived by his devoted wife Geraldine Eppler, grateful daughter Melinda Skilondz, loving Sister-in-Law Marion Eppler, niece Lisa Glad, her husband Tom and son Matt, Brother-in-law Wayne Brezinski, Carol and their children and grandchildren. All the Brezinski families and Skilondz families, and their children and grandchildren and all of us who have been touched by the nobility and grace of this great man. He is intensely missed. Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. memorial www.jgfuneralhome.com 406-752-6666 Johnson-Gloschat Kalistell Montana Melinda Skilondz 818-524-0555 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary