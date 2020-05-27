Kurt J. Arntzen; Born September 20, 1927, At Peace May 22, 2020; beloved husband of the late Dorothea; devoted father of Karin (Tom) Comyn, Ingrid (Jim) Thompson, Jenny (Chet) Balder and Kurt (Kim); dearest grandfather of Kelly (Daniel) Suwinski and Daniel Comyn; Kyle (Laura) and Kevin Thompson; Hannah, Hailey, Hunter Balder; Heidi (Michael) Reindl and Gehret Arntzen; extremely proud great grandfather to Baker John Thompson and Cole Thomas Suwinski; dear brother in law of Carol (late Reinhold) Bietsch; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kurt was a proud Navy Veteran from World War II, a successful business owner of Arntzen Electric Co. and Viking Supply Co., a very active community member of Park Ridge and Wooddale subdivision of Lake Geneva, coach of youth athletics, and he constantly cheered and supported his children and grandchildren in all of their many activities. After retirement, Kurt enjoyed many years as a Crossing Guard for the Park Ridge Police Department. Kurt had a very kind, friendly and gentle soul; a stranger to none and friend to all. Interment private. Open house celebrations of his life will be forthcoming in Park Ridge and Lake Geneva when we can all gather safely to honor Kurt. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Soar c/o Children's Research Triangle, Chicago would be appreciated.





