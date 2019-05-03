Home

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
8307 N Harlem Ave.
Niles, IL
View Map
Kurt J. Kapustka

Kurt J. Kapustka Obituary
Kurt J. Kapustka, age 56, of Niles. Beloved son of the late Chester and Frances. Loving brother of Ken (Marie), Karl (Amy), and Kevin. Dear uncle of many. Fond nephew of Lill Rafa and cousin of many. Cherished friend of many. Visitation Sunday 12 pm to 5pm at Kolssak Funeral Home 189. S Milwaukee Ave. Wheeling, IL. Visitation will continue 9:15 am Monday at St. John Brebeuf Church,8307 N Harlem Ave. Niles, IL followed by a 10am Life Celebration Mass. Interment to follow in Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Avenues to Independence are appreciated.To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
