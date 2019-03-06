Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kyle B. Finnegan

Kyle B. Finnegan Obituary
Kyle B. Finnegan, age 29, of Skokie, suddenly. Beloved son of Deborah, nee Conley, and the late Brian; dear brother of Sean (Christina) and the late Cameron; dear grandson of Dudley and Connie Conley and the late James and Beverly Finnegan; loving uncle of Avery; cherished nephew of Kevin Finnegan, Lori (George) Alexander, Cathy (Paul) Schiltz, and Suzy (Jaime) Duran; fond cousin of Kristina and Steffani Alexander, Hannah, Molly and the late Samuel Schiltz. Memorial Service, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6 p.m., at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2120 Lincoln St., Evanston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The East Prairie School Educational Foundation, 3907 Dobson St., Skokie, IL, 60076. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
