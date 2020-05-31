Kyle C. Davis, age 50, of Oak Park, passed away May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kyle is the beloved husband of Katherine "Kate" Clemens Davis; loving father of Kaelin and Karsten; devoted son of Judyth and the late Jerry Davis; dear brother of Kelly (Lisa Egger) Davis; best friend to his canine companions, Miles and Bythel. Kyle received his B.Arch. from Oklahoma State University. He practiced Architecture for over 25 years in Denver and Chicago. Visitation Monday June 1, 2020 from 11 to 7 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St, Oak Park. PLEASE NOTE THAT DUE TO THE STAGE 3 RESTORE ILLINOIS RULES, WE WILL BE LIMITED TO 10 GUESTS IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME. In lieu of flowers, donations to Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Center of Northwestern (cancer.northwestern.edu) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.