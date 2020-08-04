1/
Kyle C. Palakaitis
Kyle C. Palakaitis. Loving father of Keegan (partner Erica Erdakos) & baby girl Palakaitis. Cherished son of Robin nee Newcomb & Ken Palakaitis. Dear brother of Kaitlyn Palakaitis. Fond nephew of Kevin Palakaitis, Wally (Joanne) Newcomb & Dean (Noelle) Newcomb. Dear cousin of Danny & Katherine and many more. Funeral Thursday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kyle's children would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
AUG
6
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
August 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Alice Abaravicius
August 3, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My most heartfelt and deepest sympathies and condolences to the Kyles family. Rest in Peace sweet man. You are in my prayers.
Gina Vince
Friend
