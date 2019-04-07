3/25/81 - 3/30/19Kyle Kubina, of Valparaiso, IN and Whitefish, MT, after battling glioblastoma for a year with the utmost strength and grace, has left this world to embark on a new journey. He was a kind, generous soul with a wicked sense of humor and a strong love of nature, music, books, and adventure. He effortlessly formed deep bonds with those he met and is adored by all who know him. Kyle has been an inspiration, and that legacy will live on in each of us.He is survived by his parents, Frank & Marie; sisters, Meg (Joe), Beth (Eric), and Julie; his special lady, Kels; his four-legged shadow, Karma; a large extended family and dozens of amazing friends.A celebration of Kyle's life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary