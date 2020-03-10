Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100

Kyle Rae Oremus

Kyle Rae Oremus Obituary
Kyle Rae Oremus (nee Blake) beloved wife of Michael Oremus; devoted daughter of Kip and Eileen Blake; cherished sister of Amie Erickson and Kip (Kate) Blake; dearest aunt of Sidney, Jordan, Jake. Kyle is survived by Nacho and Kiki. Memorial Visitation Saturday 8:30 A.M. until time of Prayers 9:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church. Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
