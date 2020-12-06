L. Germaine McNeela nee Harnish, 79, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest December 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward McNeela; beloved mother of Teresa, Daniel (Allison), David (Laura), Laura (Tony) Frankiewicz, Jenny (Elizabeth), and Thomas (Kathleen); proud grandmother of Kate, Tommy, Leah, Julia, Michael, Grace, Sarah, Edward, Margaret, Danny, Brendan, Maggie, and Liam; dear sister of Gregg Harnish, Christine Cox, the late Lori Goret, and the late Ken Harnish. No visitation due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with memo note to "Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund", 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.