L. Germaine McNeela nee Harnish, 79, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest December 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward McNeela; beloved mother of Teresa, Daniel (Allison), David (Laura), Laura (Tony) Frankiewicz, Jenny (Elizabeth), and Thomas (Kathleen); proud grandmother of Kate, Tommy, Leah, Julia, Michael, Grace, Sarah, Edward, Margaret, Danny, Brendan, Maggie, and Liam; dear sister of Gregg Harnish, Christine Cox, the late Lori Goret, and the late Ken Harnish. No visitation due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with memo note to "Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund", 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
