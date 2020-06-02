L. Hannigan Malachy
1938 - 2020
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Malachy L Hannigan, loving father, grandfather, uncle and cousin passed away in Chicago, IL. Mal was born December 15, 1938, in Chicago. After graduating from St Benedict Catholic High School he served honorably in the United States Navy. Mal worked in the accounting department at Midway Manufacturing on Chicago's north side for many years before pulling up stakes and moving to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where he resided from 1980 to the mid 1990's before returning to Chicago where he lived the remainder of his life. Mal was preceded in death by his parents Francis C and Frances M, brother James G (Dorothy), Joseph P (Patricia), Thomas J (Pauline), John P (Patricia) and ex-wife Rita. Mal is survived by his son Paul (Maria) and much adored grandchildren Zandria, Kadence, Ian and Cruz. Uncle Mal was well loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and surely will be fondly remembered. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home, Chicago. www.cooneyfuneralhome.com 773-588-5850


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
