|
|
L. "Kay" Woody nee Lane. Beloved mother of Alexander (Mariko) Woody & Thomas (Deanna) Woody. Cherished grandmother of Lane, Lauren, Amelia & Julia Woody. Loving sister of the late Fredrick "Rick" Lane & Philip Lane. Memorial Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm with Service at 5:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, or your local food bank, would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019