|
|
L. Kean Block. Beloved husband of Judith, nee Katz; dear father of Steven (Leslie), Peter (Andrea), and the late David Block; devoted grandfather of Sam (Elyssa Cherney), Molly, Allie, Nate, Emily, and Sydney Block; loving brother of the late Ronald (Ellie) Block; fond brother-in-law of Stanley (Adria) Katz. He will also be remembered by his five nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 9, at 2 PM at Northmoor Country Club, 820 Edgewood Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center at Highland Park Hospital. Funeral information:
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020