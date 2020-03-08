Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Northmoor Country Club
820 Edgewood Rd
Highland Park, IL
View Map

L. Kean Block

L. Kean Block Obituary
L. Kean Block. Beloved husband of Judith, nee Katz; dear father of Steven (Leslie), Peter (Andrea), and the late David Block; devoted grandfather of Sam (Elyssa Cherney), Molly, Allie, Nate, Emily, and Sydney Block; loving brother of the late Ronald (Ellie) Block; fond brother-in-law of Stanley (Adria) Katz. He will also be remembered by his five nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 9, at 2 PM at Northmoor Country Club, 820 Edgewood Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center at Highland Park Hospital.

Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
