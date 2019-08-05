|
|
L. Mitchell Bers, 73, beloved husband and best friend of Hetty, nee Becker, for 48 wonderful years; Best Dad of Jennifer (Rachael) Bersdale and Lisa (Matthew) Taub; adoring Papa of Torin and Shiloh Bersdale, Gabriel and Mya Taub; devoted son of the late Evelyn and William Bers; fond brother of Ken Bers; treasured uncle of Brian (Anna) Biggert; cherished friend of many. Mitch was a proud and dedicated educator and a past Superintendent of Medinah School District for 18 years. Chapel service Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, www.ahml.info. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019