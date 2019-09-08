|
|
Leo Peter Sauer, 90, of Toledo, OR, formerly of Sister Bay, WI, passed away August 28, 2019.
Peter was born May 18, 1929, in Kenosha, WI, to Leo G. and Beata A. (nee Pankow) Sauer. He worked and retired, as an engineer, from Signode/ITW after 35 years of service. Peter was baptized, confirmed, married, and notably active in his WELS Lutheran church families. Many will miss his wisdom, integrity, and reverence for the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine; his children, Bradley and Timothy, his brother, Pastor Joel Ph. Sauer and his sister, Marcie A. Hagan. Peter is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Edward III) Ubert and Jennifer Sauer, his son, Michael (Donna) Sauer; his sister, Mary (Richard) Hannenberg; and his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service - 1p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 9986, State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202. Burial in Little Sister Cemetery, Town of Liberty Grove, WI.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:30a.m.-12:50p.m.
Memorials appreciated for Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 544, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202.
Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay, WI. View full tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019