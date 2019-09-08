Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church
9986 State Highway 57
Baileys Harbor, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church
9986 State Highway 57
Baileys Harbor, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Sauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Peter Sauer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. Peter Sauer Obituary
Leo Peter Sauer, 90, of Toledo, OR, formerly of Sister Bay, WI, passed away August 28, 2019.

Peter was born May 18, 1929, in Kenosha, WI, to Leo G. and Beata A. (nee Pankow) Sauer. He worked and retired, as an engineer, from Signode/ITW after 35 years of service. Peter was baptized, confirmed, married, and notably active in his WELS Lutheran church families. Many will miss his wisdom, integrity, and reverence for the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine; his children, Bradley and Timothy, his brother, Pastor Joel Ph. Sauer and his sister, Marcie A. Hagan. Peter is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Edward III) Ubert and Jennifer Sauer, his son, Michael (Donna) Sauer; his sister, Mary (Richard) Hannenberg; and his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service - 1p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 9986, State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202. Burial in Little Sister Cemetery, Town of Liberty Grove, WI.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:30a.m.-12:50p.m.

Memorials appreciated for Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 544, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202.

Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay, WI. View full tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now