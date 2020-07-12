Rita L. Jawor (nee Whalen) age 90, longtime resident of Crestwood. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Jawor, formerly of Roseland where they owned Jay's Food Shop. Loving, devoted mother of Dennis (Deborah) Jawor, Karen (Gerald) Tomas, Michael (Mary) Jawor and Rita DeGradi (Joe Lussa). Adored grandmother of Robert, Richard, the late Stephen, Deanna, Renee, Philip, Genevieve, Joseph, Samuel, Christie, Daniel and Michael. Cherished great-grandmother of Jordyn, Jaret, Dakota, Lily, Solara, Evelyn, Riley, Collin, Lucia, McKenzie and Oliver. Dear sister of Edward (Marilyn), the late Patrick and (Linda) Whalen. Dear Aunt and caring friend to many. Retired employee of Jewel Osco. Memorial Mass Thursday, July 30, 2020 11am at Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood 60418. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
