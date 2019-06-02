Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
LaDonna Kay Goss

LaDonna Kay Goss Obituary
LaDonna Kay Goss, 80, of Crystal Lake, passed away on May 23, 2019, with her family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall of 2019 at her church. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake, IL. For full obituary and more information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
