Laima Radous, nee Levanas. June 1, 2020. Age 65. Devoted wife of Paul Radous. Cherished mother of Laura(Corey) Weiser and Phillip Radous. Cherished daughter of Vale and the late Julius Levanas. Beloved sister of Bruno Levanas and Irene (Shane) Boyle. Visitation and Funeral Services are private with interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or wwwpetkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.