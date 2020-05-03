Lambros Constantine Karkazis, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Helen Manos Karkazis of Baltimore, MD. Loving father of Dean, John (Jill), & Eve (Chris) Kappas. Proud grandfather of Alex, Nick, Michael, Lambros, Chris, Lexie, Matthew, & Kally. Dear brother of the late Helen (late Chris) Pappademos, late Daphine (late George) Bagatelas, late Ephrosine (late John) Kotsionis, James (Phyllis), & George (Myrsini). "Al" owned Karkazis Furs in La Grange, IL for many years with his brother. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the La Grange Business Association. He was an avid golfer who loved his family and his church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd. Westchester, IL 60154 and American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020.