1/1
Lambros J. Kutrubis
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lambros's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Honorable Lambros J. Kutrubis (Al), 77, of Chicago, passed away September 11, 2020 after a short illness. Father of John; Loving son of the late John and Calliope Kutrubis. He is survived by his siblings Matina (Steven) Beligratis, Eugenia "Becki" (George) Kamberos, Spero (Donna) Kutrubis, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues, who had great admiration and affection for him. He will be dearly missed!

Alumnus of DePaul University and John Marshall Law School. Al volunteered in the 36th ward office offering pro bono work for the people of the ward. Always generous with his time for others. Worked for the City of Chicago Corporate Council and practiced law before accepting a judgeship in 1989 until 2004. Loved being a judge and all facets of the law. Enjoyed spending time with his late mother and close family members and had a fondness for a good time. Private services were already held. Memorial donations can be made in his name to John Marshall Law School to help establish a scholarship for young students.

UIC John Marshall Law School

Attn: Office of Alumni Relations & Development

300 S. State Street, MC 300

Chicago, IL 60604


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved