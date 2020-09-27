Honorable Lambros J. Kutrubis (Al), 77, of Chicago, passed away September 11, 2020 after a short illness. Father of John; Loving son of the late John and Calliope Kutrubis. He is survived by his siblings Matina (Steven) Beligratis, Eugenia "Becki" (George) Kamberos, Spero (Donna) Kutrubis, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues, who had great admiration and affection for him. He will be dearly missed!



Alumnus of DePaul University and John Marshall Law School. Al volunteered in the 36th ward office offering pro bono work for the people of the ward. Always generous with his time for others. Worked for the City of Chicago Corporate Council and practiced law before accepting a judgeship in 1989 until 2004. Loved being a judge and all facets of the law. Enjoyed spending time with his late mother and close family members and had a fondness for a good time. Private services were already held. Memorial donations can be made in his name to John Marshall Law School to help establish a scholarship for young students.



UIC John Marshall Law School



Attn: Office of Alumni Relations & Development



300 S. State Street, MC 300



Chicago, IL 60604





