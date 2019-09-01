|
With love and sadness, the family of Lana Rae Nuccio (nee Mungai), resident of Lockport and formerly of Berwyn, announces her passing peacefully at her home on August 19 at age 72. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Nuccio. Loving mother of Salvatore "Sonny" Nuccio (Dana), Vincent (Courtney), Rae Ellen (Kory Gutrich). Proud grandmother of Daniel and Bella Nuccio, Lilliana and Salvatore Nuccio, Lukas and Kathryn Rae Gutrich. Fond sister of the late Lee Mungai (Nadine) and Edward Bobowski (Teri). Caring aunt to the late Brian Mungai (Kelly), Christopher (Chereesca) and Andrew (Ashley) Bobowski; great aunt to Taylor and Sofia Mungai.
Arrangements by the Neptune Society. www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Memorial and funeral mass Saturday, Sept 7, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church in Lockport.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lana Rae Nuccio to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Youth Crossroads, Inc. would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019