Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Lance Goodman Obituary
Lance Goodman, 59, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved son of Marlene nee Lindskoog and the late Harry; loving brother of Larry (Karen) and Marla (Gary) Guziec; dear uncle of Douglas (Maureen) and Kyle (Ashley) Guziec and Marissa (Dave) Kinsey; cherished great uncle of many; former spouse of Karen; beloved partner of Andrea Newman. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Sunday Oct. 27th from 1:00 until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to Chicago Botanic Garden appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
