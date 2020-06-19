Lance Noel Krajacic Sr.
Lance Noel Krajacic, Sr., age 82; beloved husband of Marianne Krajacic, nee Stauffer; loving father of Lance (Marguerite) Krajacic Jr., Anne (Jessica Berman) Krajacic, Joseph (Sharon) Krajacic, and William Krajacic; cherished grandfather of John (Alicia), Patrick (Teauna), Maren, 2Lt. Jacob, Joshua, Ethan, Wyatt, Riley, and Billy; dear great-grandfather of Harrison, Athena, William and the late Elizabeth Anne; dear brother of Sorrell (the late Raymond) Pischke and Thomas (Joe Evans) Krajacic; devoted son of the late Frank and Mary Rita (Tipping) Krajacic. A private family funeral will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, followed by an Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhinsdale.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
