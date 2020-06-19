Lance Noel Krajacic, Sr., age 82; beloved husband of Marianne Krajacic, nee Stauffer; loving father of Lance (Marguerite) Krajacic Jr., Anne (Jessica Berman) Krajacic, Joseph (Sharon) Krajacic, and William Krajacic; cherished grandfather of John (Alicia), Patrick (Teauna), Maren, 2Lt. Jacob, Joshua, Ethan, Wyatt, Riley, and Billy; dear great-grandfather of Harrison, Athena, William and the late Elizabeth Anne; dear brother of Sorrell (the late Raymond) Pischke and Thomas (Joe Evans) Krajacic; devoted son of the late Frank and Mary Rita (Tipping) Krajacic. A private family funeral will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale, followed by an Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhinsdale.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.