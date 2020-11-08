Lance Wade Nogle, age 63, beloved husband of Helene Nogle, nee Stefano, Loving father of Sydney (Mike) Musselman, Victoria (Christian) Dellinges, and SSG Ian Nogle, dear grandfather of Luke Thomas Musselman and Audrey Julia Dellinges, passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.Lance was born on August 11, 1957 in Fairfield, CA. He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1979 and began a career with CNA Financial, lasting 41 years. Lance a lifelong runner, was also actively involved with a local Boy Scout Troop and enjoyed camping and hiking. Lance lived his faith through service at St. Joseph Church in Downers Grove as a religious education teacher, RCIA sponsor, Eucharistic Minister, and Lector. He was also actively involved as a retreat leader with the Ignatian Spirituality Project (ISP).A private Funeral Mass and interment will be held. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed by clicking on the following link: www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
In lieu of flowers donations in Lance's name can be made to: Ignatian Spirituality Project, 1641 S. Allport St. Chicago, IL 60608. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com