Lance Wade Nogle
1957 - 2020
Lance Wade Nogle, age 63, beloved husband of Helene Nogle, nee Stefano, Loving father of Sydney (Mike) Musselman, Victoria (Christian) Dellinges, and SSG Ian Nogle, dear grandfather of Luke Thomas Musselman and Audrey Julia Dellinges, passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.Lance was born on August 11, 1957 in Fairfield, CA. He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1979 and began a career with CNA Financial, lasting 41 years. Lance a lifelong runner, was also actively involved with a local Boy Scout Troop and enjoyed camping and hiking. Lance lived his faith through service at St. Joseph Church in Downers Grove as a religious education teacher, RCIA sponsor, Eucharistic Minister, and Lector. He was also actively involved as a retreat leader with the Ignatian Spirituality Project (ISP).A private Funeral Mass and interment will be held. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed by clicking on the following link: www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

In lieu of flowers donations in Lance's name can be made to: Ignatian Spirituality Project, 1641 S. Allport St. Chicago, IL 60608. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Memories & Condolences

November 2, 2020
Lance was a great guy. Always upbeat and positive. I never heard a bad word about him from any of his coworkers. He will be greatly missed.
Robert J Hricik
Coworker
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
