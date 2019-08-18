|
Landon James Dragicevich entered this world as a Valentine's Day baby on February 14, 2007. On August 13, 2019 he gained his angel wings after a fierce and brave, almost 2 and a half year battle against brain cancer (Gliomatosis Cerebri).
Landon will always be incredibly loved by his parents, Melinda, Travis and Becky. Adored by his brother and sister, Chase and Charlotte.
Doted on by grandparents, Mary Sue and Rodney Dragicevich, Pat and Julie Jarmusz, Patty Zimmerman, and Gregg and Penny Marsh. Treasured by his loving great grandmother Margaret Zagar.
Spoiled by all of his aunts, uncles and cousins, which are too countless to name. Taken care of by his amazing classmates and steadfast friends, old and young alike. And had a medical team made up of oncologists, nurses and neurologists who loved him like one of their own.
Landon had a monumental passion for so many things; sports, video games, Harry Potter, movies and animals (including his own 4-legged pals, Callie, Libby and Meek). He touched so very many lives and while only being on this earth a mere 12 years, he leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.
You are and always will be loved Landon James; forever and for always.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S School St, Mt Prospect, IL 60056. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Landon to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Program at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or http://foundation.luriechildrens.org/goto/landondragicevich.
For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019