Larry A. Cooper age 83 of Chicago. Beloved husband of Diane Cooper nee Nisbet; loving father of Kirk (Kim) Cooper, Robert (Karin) Cooper and Lynne (Greg) Smith; proud grandfather of 9; dear brother of Mary Jane and Myrna; fond cousin and uncle to many. Larry had a distinguished 36- year career with Chicago Bridge and Iron. Memorial Service, Saturday December 28, 2019 12 Noon at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to The Salvation Army, 5040 N Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019