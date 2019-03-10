Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Presbyterian Church of Barrington
6 Brinker Road
Barrington, IL
Larry B. Denison Obituary
Loving husband, father, grandfather, Larry B. Denison, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of the late Boyd and Ola Denison. Larry will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife Linda of 53 years, his children Todd (Becky), Stacy (Scott) and Megan (Albert), and his 8 grandchildren. Larry was raised in Marshalltown, Iowa, graduated from Iowa State University, Larry had a distinguished career in Chicago in the electrical supply and telecommunications industry, including business owner of Nortech Telecommunications in Elk Grove Village. Upon retirement, Larry pursued his passions as a lover of the outdoors and a passionate sporting clays shooter. Larry was a long standing board member and sporting clays leader at the Northbrook Sports Club in Grayslake, IL. Funeral service will be Friday March 15 at 1:30pm at Presbyterian Church of Barrington, 6 Brinker Road, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ,
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
