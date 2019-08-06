|
Larry Bergstrom, age 88, suddenly, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, late of Oak Forest, formerly of Grand Crossing. Adoring husband for 65 years of Marie (née Rago); devoted father of Jim, Bob (Hui Cao), Linda (Howie Boone) Bergstrom, Cindy (Bob) Swiderski, and Cathy (Michael) Losito; loving grandfather of Jimmy, Danielle, Marie, Bobby, Yuhang, Laura, Michelle, Erica, Anthony (Stephanie), Nicole, Giovanni, Vincent and many more; proud great-grandfather of Matt, Franki, John and Violet; dear brother of the late Alan (late Beatrice) Bergstrom; fond brother-in-law of the late Frank A. Rago; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Larry was a Chicago Cubs fan as well as an avid fisherman and bowler. Visitation Wednesday, 2 – 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019