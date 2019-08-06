Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
For more information about
Larry Bergstrom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bergstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Bergstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Bergstrom Obituary
Larry Bergstrom, age 88, suddenly, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, late of Oak Forest, formerly of Grand Crossing. Adoring husband for 65 years of Marie (née Rago); devoted father of Jim, Bob (Hui Cao), Linda (Howie Boone) Bergstrom, Cindy (Bob) Swiderski, and Cathy (Michael) Losito; loving grandfather of Jimmy, Danielle, Marie, Bobby, Yuhang, Laura, Michelle, Erica, Anthony (Stephanie), Nicole, Giovanni, Vincent and many more; proud great-grandfather of Matt, Franki, John and Violet; dear brother of the late Alan (late Beatrice) Bergstrom; fond brother-in-law of the late Frank A. Rago; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Larry was a Chicago Cubs fan as well as an avid fisherman and bowler. Visitation Wednesday, 2 – 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now