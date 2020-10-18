Larry Bushmaker, 72, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Revere Court care facility in South Barrington after a long illness.



Larry was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, in 1948, the only child of the late Harold Bushmaker and the late Beverley Talley Bushmaker. Larry graduated from Maine West High School. He was also a graduate of Western Illinois University (1970) and DePaul School of Law (1973). He was admitted to the Illinois Bar Association in 1973.



Larry practiced labor law in the private sector for several years before moving to Local 150 of the Midwest Operating Engineers. He became Administrator of the Health and Welfare Fund. During his many years as Fund Administrator Larry helped bring about numerous improvements for the fund and its members. He was often asked to speak at national conferences and seminars on labor law and compliance issues. After retiring as Fund Administrator, Larry returned as an investment consultant to the fund from 2004 to 2009.



Colleagues remember Larry as hard-working, dedicated, and fair-minded. They knew him to be a gifted public speaker who could make complicated issues understandable to non-professionals.



Friends and family remember him as insightful, funny, and generous. Friends still remember his "famous" ribs on the grill. He had an exceptional memory for dialogue and was able to find an appropriate quote for any occasion. Larry enjoyed golf, cards, and spending time with friends. He loved all sports and was an avid Chicago Bulls fan.



A celebration of life is planned for the future.





