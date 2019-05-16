Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
2410 Glenview Rd.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Larry C. Winterburn,79, long time resident of Glenview Il, died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, the evening of Wednesday, May 1st, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen nee Wayne. Loving and devoted father of Joshua (Alycia), Jonathan (Scarlett), Daniel (Jennifer), and Benjamin (Erin). Proud Pop-Pop of Abigail, Madelyn, Ephrem, Cecilia, Joseph, Zoe, Aubrey, Alexandra and Sullivan. Dear brother of Gary (Sally) and Neil (Marcia). Uncle of 6 nieces and nephews. Larry worked selflessly and tirelessly for those in need, in Public Aid and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) as a Social Worker and Administrator for decades. After retirement, his dedication to children continued through Glenview crossing guard services and devotion to this family. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17th from 6-8pm at the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd. Glenview Il. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18th at 11am at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Rd. Glenview Il. A burial in Bear Valley, WI will be attended by immediate family. Funeral information: 847-998-1020. nhscotthanekamp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
