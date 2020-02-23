Home

Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Larry Martin
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
130 N West St., (West & Wesley Streets)
Wheaton, IL
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
130 N West St., (West & Wesley Streets)
Wheaton, IL
Larry D. Martin

Larry D. Martin Obituary
Larry D. Martin, age 73, beloved husband for 25 years to Linda, nee Vischulis. Loving father of Ryan (Jennifer) Martin. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin & Macy. Fond brother of Marianne (Jack Owen) Martin. A vistiation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N West St., (West & Wesley Streets) Wheaton, IL 60187, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to a reception following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Larry Martin Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615.  Make checks payable to "University of Chicago Medicine". Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
