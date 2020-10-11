1/
Larry Donald Lange
1941 - 2020
Larry D. Lange, 78, of Panama City Beach, FL formerly of Crest Hill, IL passed away October 4, 2020 surrounded by his family after a bout with cancer.

He was born November 20, 1941 in Moline, IL. Larry was the son of Glenna and Don Lange. He is survived by his wife the former Carol Sergeant; his sons, Darren (Alice) of Naperville, IL, Scott (Katie) of Mukwonago, WI, and Brad of Panama City Beach, FL and his grandchildren, Marlene, Eric, Ben, Jake, and Makenna. He is also survived by three siblings, Linda (Gary) Millen, Howard (Donna) Lange, and Jeff (Lori) Lange and by a number of nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from United Township HS East Moline, IL in 1959. He went to work for Ametek in1962 in the Engineering department and advanced into the sales division. Larry was a lifelong member of the Masonic Order Lodge. He cherished his time to be with family especially his five grandchildren.

Memorials can be made out to Mukwonago Area Special Olympics and mailed to Sharon Seegers at 1701 Butler Dr. Waukesha WI 53186. There will be a private internment on October 28th, 2020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
