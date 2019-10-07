Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Skokie, IL
Larry Fern Obituary
Larry Fern, 84, beloved son of the late Sam and Betty Fernstein; devoted husband and best friend for 52 years of Janice; loving father of Marc (Ilene) and Brian (Danielle); proud "Grampi" of Bradie, Josh, Dylan, Alex, and Maya; dear brother of the late Gil Fern (Jackie). His warm smile and sense of humor lit up a room, and his love for his grandchildren, of sports and good food brought him joy and plenty to talk about. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to . A funeral service will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL on Tuesday, October 8th at 9:00 am. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. For information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
