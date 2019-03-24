|
|
Larry Glick, age 76. Beloved husband of nearly 50 years to the late Susan Glick. Loving father of Marc and Eric Glick and grandfather of Michael Glick. From award-winning window displays at Marshall Field's to impeccably merchandised furniture shops he owned in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, Larry's sense of style was second to none. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Siddons Society, sarahsiddonssociety.org Services private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019