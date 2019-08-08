|
The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) express our deepest condolences over the passing of Larry Goodman. Through the establishment of the Lillian and Larry Goodman Foundations over 40 years ago, he and his late wife supported numerous social service projects in Israel's Negev region. One of the family's most impactful initiatives is the Lillian and Larry Goodman Open Apartments Program at Ben-Gurion University, where select students live in the city's underprivileged neighborhoods while providing educational and cultural enrichment. Larry will be sorely missed, but his rich generosity and dedication to every facet of life in the Negev will surely impact the greater community for generations to come. May his family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
Toni Young, President
Doug Seserman, Chief Executive Officer
Robyn Schneider, Regional Director
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019