Larry Heyman, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Caryl nee Cohen. Loving father of Howard (Bill Chamberlain) Heyman and Sue (Jordan) Klein. Proud grandfather of Avigayil (Yitzhak) Zabludowski, Shira (Phil) Marcus, Yoni and Dovy Klein. Cherished great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Michael (Iris) Heyman and the late Rivian (the late Norman) Lewin. Service Thursday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Kehillah Jewish Education Fund, www.kehillahfund.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019