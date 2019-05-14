|
|
Larry Ian Nelson, age 49. Beloved son of Herbert and the late Carol Nelson. Dear brother of Leah (Galen Williamson) Nelson. Loving uncle of Eli and Lili. Service Wednesday 10:30AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue. 3751 North Broadway Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60613 www.ansheemet.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019