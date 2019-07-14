Larry James Grossman, age 68, of Plainfield, IL, passed away with his wife by his side on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 18, 1951 in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Wallace and Sara nee Lewis Grossman.



Originally from Cleveland, OH, Larry re-located to the Chicagoland area where he met Karen Knieling at a professional singles dance in April of 1996 and they were united in marriage on May 28, 1999. Larry enjoyed baseball and was a Cleveland Indians fan. Although his passion shifted to becoming an avid Chicago Cubs fan for 20 years and was excited to watch the Cubs finally win a World Series! Larry struggled with many physical and mental health issues during his life, especially his last 5 years. He was a resident at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL for about 18 months and for a few months at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, IL. In January of 2019 Larry's health began to rapidly decline so his doctors discussed with him and his wife about hospice services to allow him to live as fully a life as possible away from a nursing home, in his own comfortable surroundings with his wife. Transitions Hospice stepped in and provided hospice care/services during the last few months of his life. Also, assisting his wife with home health care for Larry, were wonderful care givers from "Best Elder Care" of Aurora, IL (Especially Earnestine Longmire) and "Integrity Senior Care" of Plainfield, IL.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years Karen Knieling Grossman, his children Eileen (Steven) Ulry of Columbus, OH, Brian (Marcia) Grossman of Copley, OH, step-son Brian Knieling of Yorkville, IL, granddaughters Elaina, Eva and Emme Grossman, brothers Charles (Marie) Grossman of Lakewood, OH, Donald (Linda) Grossman of Burr Ridge, IL, sister-in-law Paula Grossman, sister and brother-in-law Lauren and Dan Ludwig of Naperville, IL, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan Grossman, brother Wallace Grossman, sister-in-law Cindy Grossman, niece Michelle Grossman and his favorite furry companion Lucky aka Lucky Dog.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a Memorial Service at Noon at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Memorials may be made to Senior Services of Will County, 251 N. Center Street, Joliet, IL 60435. Burial of the urn will take place at a future date at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. His wife would like to extend a thank you to all the Transitions Hospice staff that provided Larry the physical, emotional, social and spiritual care during the difficult "transition time" and to Will County Senior Services for a financial grant offering additional respite services. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 14 to July 21, 2019