Larry J. Lucas, 78, beloved husband of Barbara Becker-Lucas and the late Rita Lucas; loving father of Debi (Andy) Karpinski, Marla (Craig) Stone, Sheryl (Todd) Henderson and stepfather of Jody (Gary) Castino and Mitchell Becker; devoted grandfather of Trace, Zachary, Caleb, Stone, Gabe, Lucas, Ian, Vince, Bandon (Alicia) and the late Sonny; cherished Papa Larry of Michalina and Sonni; dear brother of Andrea, Steven, and the late Jerry and Glenn. Funeral service, Thursday 11:30 AM at the Chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019