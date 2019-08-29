|
|
Legendary Coach, Larry J Whittier passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL at the age of 81.
Larry was incredibly passionate about people and the human spirit. He spent his life mentoring all around him, from the kids he coached, to the stranger who would quickly turn into a friend. He spent his career teaching, counseling and coaching in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. He retired from the College of Lake County in 1999, after 27 years of service at the college.
Larry's drive for friendly competition kept him coaching cross country, women's basketball and men's football for most of his life. His competitive nature certainly did not stop with organized sports; he was an avid golfer, card player and took losing very personally. A hard working Father and genuine friend who was always more concerned with all others above himself. His wit and humor knew no bounds, everyone he touched was certainly better for having known him. He was loved and is missed by all.
Larry is survived by the love of his life, Diane of 59 years, their four children: Brett, Wade, Thad and Rod, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 6pm-10pm at Mickey Finns in Libertyville, IL. A formal service and mass will be held at Carmel High School Chapel in Mundelein, IL on Friday, September 13th at 11:30am. All are welcome to attend.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019