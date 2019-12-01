|
Larry Jaderberg, age 49, of Plainfield, formerly of LaGrange, born December 1, 1969 and passed away November 22, 2019. Beloved father of Nicole (Will) Sheehey, Jacob and Zachary Jaderberg. Loving son of Larry and Kathy (nee Glenday) Jaderberg. Dear nephew, Godfather, and friend of many. A fiercely devoted father, friend, and Dallas Cowboys fan. An avid outdoorsman, who could fix anything. Lifelong dog lover, including his final dog Bear. With his quick wit and easy smile, he brightened up all our lives. "We love you, Dad." Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange for 10am Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 7th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society at humanesociety.org or sent directly to a local partner of choice. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019