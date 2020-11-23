Larry "Lawrence" Krause, 88, passed away peacefully after a long illness. Loving husband and best friend of Rusty "Iris" Krause (nee Ruderman) for 57 years. Devoted father to Michael Krause and Susan (Neal) O'Sullivan. Beloved Papa to his granddaughter, Alysa Spivak. Adored son of the late Harriet and the late Jack Krause. A special thanks to Nancy for her exceptional care. Larry was a highly respected pharmacist at his Huerbinger Drug Store in downtown Northbrook. Larry will be missed, but never forgotten for his great sense of humor by his family and friends. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25, at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson and Movement Disorders Foundation, 14772 Moran Street, Westminster, CA 92683, www.pmdf.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com