1/2
Larry Krause
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry "Lawrence" Krause, 88, passed away peacefully after a long illness. Loving husband and best friend of Rusty "Iris" Krause (nee Ruderman) for 57 years. Devoted father to Michael Krause and Susan (Neal) O'Sullivan. Beloved Papa to his granddaughter, Alysa Spivak. Adored son of the late Harriet and the late Jack Krause. A special thanks to Nancy for her exceptional care. Larry was a highly respected pharmacist at his Huerbinger Drug Store in downtown Northbrook. Larry will be missed, but never forgotten for his great sense of humor by his family and friends. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25, at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson and Movement Disorders Foundation, 14772 Moran Street, Westminster, CA 92683, www.pmdf.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved